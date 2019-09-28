ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis County Friday night.

Police were called to the 10200 block of Duke Drive around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a suspect was involved in an argument with another person at the home. The suspect fired a gun and hit the woman, who was not involved in the argument.

Police said everyone who was involved in this incident knew each other. An arrest has not been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).

