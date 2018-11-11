ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot in the leg near Laclede's Landing early Sunday morning.

At 2:43 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Morgan, which is just north of the Arch grounds near the Laclede's Landing area.

The woman was conscious and breathing when officers arrived, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

The woman has not been identified; police only said she was in her 20s.

Police have not released any further information, including whether there are any suspects wanted in the case.

