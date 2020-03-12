'My sister was innocent' | Family pleads for help to find who killed woman driving on I-170

Kristen Whitted was driving on the interstate when she was caught in the crossfire of two other vehicles on Monday

OLIVETTE, Mo. — The family of the woman who was shot and killed while driving on Interstate 170 pleaded for help to find those responsible for her death.

Kristen Whitted, 46, was caught in the crossfire of two other vehicles Monday afternoon, according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

"My sister was innocent," Fred Whitted, the victim's brother, said during a press conference Thursday morning. "The way she was taken from us could happen to any of us."

Police found Whitted inside an SUV that was stopped in the southbound lanes of the interstate. She had suffered one gunshot wound, police said, and was alone. Nobody else was injured.

The two vehicles drove away from the scene. More than 20 investigators are assigned to the case and they have been following up on tips, but there have been no arrests, investigators said.

"You ripped my family apart," Fred said. "I don't know if it was gang-related or road rage, but I do know this family standing here is not going to be the same."

Whitted was the oldest of four children. She was also a mother to two children, a 29-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter, with whom she shared a birthday.

"Do you know what that day is going to mean next year?" Fred said, fighting back tears.

Whitted worked in IT for SSM and was pursuing a master's degree in computer science. She was also learning Arabic "for no other reason than just to be an interesting person," Fred said.

Whitted was driving to a park to meet a friend for a walk when she was shot, Fred said.

"Do not let my sister's case grow cold," he said. "If you know anything, please come forward."

Anyone who may have been traveling on I-170 between Page Avenue and I-64 at approximately 3 p.m. Monday and who witnessed this incident or saw vehicles fleeing the area is asked to call police at 314-645-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Watch the entire press conference with family and investigators in the video player below: