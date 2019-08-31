ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot and killed in St. Louis’ Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Belt Avenue.
The woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head.
No other details have been released.
