ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in north St. Louis County early Thursday morning.

Police said she was shot in the torso in the area of Hanley and St. Charles Rock Road at around 1 a.m.

After she was shot, she flagged down police officers who were in the area.

She was taken to the hospital and her condition remains unknown.

No other information about the shooting has been released.