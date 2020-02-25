ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in St. Louis’ Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Police responded to Union Boulevard and Brown Avenue at around 5:40 a.m. The woman was found shot in her face. Police said she was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

There is no suspect information available, according to the police report.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

