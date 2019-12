ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Dunnica Avenue.

Police said the woman was shot in the chest. This incident was initially reported as a home invasion.

No other information has been released.

