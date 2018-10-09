ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police have now reclassified a suspicious death investigation to a homicide in north St. Louis County.

Brenda Brown, 59, was found dead inside her home in the 2500 block of Dukeland Drive on Monday morning. Officers found her suffering from an apparent physical injury, but now say it was a gunshot wound.

Brenda’s sister, Sylvia Brown, is no longer missing, according to police. Police have a suspect in custody but will not say if it is Sylvia and will only say it is a 57-year-old.

According to online records, Sylvia is in custody and is 57-years-old. No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

