Woman killed in rollover crash in Madison County

5 On Your Side meteorologists predicted the light rain would freeze, creating potentially icy driving conditions.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — The weather caused some problems on area roadways Saturday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, a woman was killed around 9:57 a.m. in a single-vehicle accident on northbound Illinois Route 255 in Madison County.

The woman, identified by police as Chimanita Dodd, 48, of Cahokia, Illinois, lost control of her 2002 Chevrolet Blazer when it hit a patch of ice near the Illinois Route 143 exit.

The SUV entered the median and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Dodd, who was ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northbound lanes of Route 255 were closed for about an hour while the crash was being investigated.