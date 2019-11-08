CENTRALIA, Ill. — 5 On Your Side is hearing for the first time from a woman crediting with saving a teenager from a brutal beating.

It happened Monday in Centralia, Illinois.

Witnesses say a group of men had a 15-year-old boy on the ground. They were beating him with a bicycle and he was motionless.

So Jessika Korzenewski honked her horn at the attackers, and she said they ran off as soon as she got out of her car.

"The idea of someone having absolutely no control of their situation terrifies me," Korzenewski said. "So I actually think about what that boy was thinking when these grown men were on him."

She stayed with that boy until the ambulance arrived and she says he was having seizures while they waited. Police said his injuries were so bad that he had to be airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis.

