ST. LOUIS — A woman was hit by a car in downtown St. Louis early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Spruce Street around 1 a.m. Several bars are located in this area.

The 21-year-old woman told police a woman in a silver sedan began arguing with an acquaintance of hers, so she asked her to leave and that’s when the woman drove into her and hit her.

The woman sped away from the scene in a silver sedan.

EMS responded and transported the 21-year-old to a hospital. Police did not release her condition, but said her vitals were stable when she was taken there.

