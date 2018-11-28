BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. – A 65-year-old woman was stabbed to death at the Breckenridge Hills Family Dollar Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to 9730 St. Charles Rock Road for a stabbing around 11:15 a.m.

Marybeth Gaeng, 65, was found with several injuries to her head and face. She died a short time after being hospitalized.

The suspect, 34-year-old Cameka Cathey was found shortly after the stabbing and taken into custody.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges on Cathey for first-degree murder, armed criminal action and additional felony charges are pending on unrelated crimes that occurred within Breckenridge Hills and St. Ann over the weekend.

Police believe the Gaeng and Cathey had no prior interaction and Gaeng was chosen at random by Cathey.

Cathey is being held at St. Louis County Jail with a no bond warrant.

