Woman stabbed while working in hospital in Springfield, Missouri

Law enforcement says the woman knew her attacker. They were later arrested.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield hospital employee was stabbed while she was working Friday.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the woman was working in the Mercy Surgery Center when she was attacked around 7:15 a.m. Friday.

Law enforcement said the attacker is someone who had been in a romantic relationship with her.

Police Lt. Steve Schwind Schwind said the victim was taken to the main Mercy facility for treatment. He did not know the extent of her injuries.

He said officers had everyone exit the surgery center so they could search the building to make sure it was safe. The police department announced around noon that the suspect was in custody.

Mercy Springfield Sonya Kullmann said the entire hospital facility was briefly placed on lockdown.

The main hospital is now open, but Kullmann said that she anticipated the surgery center would be closed for the rest of the day.