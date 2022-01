The woman was walking near the intersection of Chippewa Street and Hydraulic Avenue at around 6:25 p.m. when she was struck.

ST. LOUIS — A female pedestrian was struck by a car and killed in south St. Louis Thursday evening.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the woman was walking near the intersection of Chippewa Street and Hydraulic Avenue at around 6:25 p.m. when she was struck.

An accident reconstruction team was called in to investigate.

No other information about the crash was provided.