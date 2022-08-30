Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Overland

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was struck and killed overnight by a vehicle in Overland.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 24-year-old Deandra Rogers of St. Louis.
According to MSHP's crash report, the incident happened just before midnight Monday. A 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving eastbound in the 9900 block of Page Avenue when it struck Rodgers in the roadway. Rodgers landed on the south side of Page and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Jeep was towed from the scene with extensive damage.