Woman hit, killed by vehicle Friday in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman died at a hospital Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle in south St. Louis County.

Police officers from the South County police precinct responded to a call for a woman struck by a vehicle at about 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Buckley and Lemay Ferry Roads, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for life-saving treatment, but later died from her injuries, St. Louis County police said.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed a vehicle was traveling east on Buckley Road at Lemay Ferry when the woman walked onto the road and was struck by the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene after striking the woman. Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Police did not release any additional information about the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To leave an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update the information as it is confirmed.