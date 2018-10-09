ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The sister of a woman found shot to death inside her north county home has been charged with her murder, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges against Sylvia Brown, 57, for one count first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in the death of Brenda Brown.

Brenda, 59, was found shot to death inside her home where she lived with Sylvia on Monday. Shortly after her death, Sylvia was reported missing and eventually located by police.

Sylvia is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond. According to the probable cause statement, Sylvia shot Brenda in the neck and arm.

She told police she had been planning this for some time due to her being in financial debt and she did not want her sister to find out.

The sisters lived together in the 2500 block of Dukeland Drive.

© 2018 KSDK