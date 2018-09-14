LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A woman was airlifted to a hospital after hitting a school bus head-on in Lake St. Louis Friday morning.

The crash occurred on Prospect Road around 7:45 a.m. A mini-van hit the bus head-on. The driver was trapped for 30 minutes and airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The school bus involved is from a Wentzville school, two students were on board at the time of the crash. No one on the bus was injured, but the bus was damaged.

