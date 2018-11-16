ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Breastfeeding, a gym towel and two strangers. It didn't go well and the Facebook video of it went viral.

The breastfeeding mom shared her story with 5 On Your Side. Kathryn Flieg said a woman tried to cover her up with a gym towel as she was nursing her baby at the YMCA in south county on Tuesday.

A mother who witnessed the whole thing recorded video of the encounter.

Flieg said she's never seen the woman who tried to cover her up before. She also said she hasn't seen her since the incident. The woman is not an employee of the YMCA either.

Flieg said she hopes the incident makes people realize that women are still being shamed for nursing in public. She's grateful for all of the community's support.

