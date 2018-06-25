ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A woman turned herself in to police after she vandalized a nail salon in Hazelwood on Friday.



The woman has not been identified, but police told 5 On Your Side she turned herself in.



Happy Nails located on the 6800 block of Howdershell Road was destroyed inside after the woman said she didn’t like her nails.



Sara Nguien is the owner of Happy Nails and she’s managed it for about eight years.



"The lady she came in the morning to get her nails done, she never said anything that she don’t like her nails,” Nguien said.



But a few hours later the woman came back to the salon with a different demand.



"She said she didn't like her nail because the polish was too thick. The money I gave to you this morning I want all my money back," Nguien said.



Employees offered some of the money back and to re-paint her nails, but when she didn’t get what she wanted she started wrecking the salon.



"She run over here and pushed everything on the floor," Nguien said.



Employees spent countless hours cleaning up the mess that was made after hundreds of nail polish bottles were destroyed.



The woman caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage while diminishing the reputation at Happy Nails.



"A lot of people don't want to come here they scared,"Nguien said.



Now Nguien wants that woman to make things right.



"If she pay me what the damage is and say sorry I'm okay with that," Nguien said.



