ALTON, Ill. — The woman who survived after a car drove into her and another woman is suing the man charged with driving the car.

Police said the incident happened on a parking lot on the 400 block of Belle Street in Alton in the early morning hours of July 20. They said Katie Bunt, 21, and a 25-year-old woman, identified in the lawsuit as Ashely Allgood, were standing in the lot when a car drove into them. Bunt died from her injuries and Allgood was taken to the hospital.

The lawsuit accused Caleb A. Lenhardt — the man charged with murder in the incident — of recklessly driving into Bunt and Allgood.

The lawsuit is seeking $50,000 to cover the cost of medical treatment as well as pain and suffering.

