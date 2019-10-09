ST. LOUIS — A woman is thankful she went to a different grocery store than her usual stop and it made a $100,000 difference in her day!

Lucia Miller stopped at the Schnucks at 7057 Chippewa Street and purchased a Missouri Lottery ‘CA$H TASTIC’ ticket. She sat in the parking lot to scratch it. At first, she thought she was seeing it wrong, so she drove straight home. Once she was home, she looked at the ticket again and realized she had won one of the game’s top prizes of $100,000.

She told her husband the good news. Now the two are talking about taking a trip to Spain with the winnings.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in St. Louis County won more than $161.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $15.4 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $25.2 million went to education programs in the county.

