LEMAY, Mo — A Lemay woman says she was fired just because of her disability. Florence Davis used to be a dishwasher at Cusanelli's. Now, she's praying she finds another job.

"That’s not right," Davis said.

It may take her just a little bit longer but Davis said she finishes everything she starts.

"I was on the dishwasher, and I got dishes done within 20 minutes and he still let me go," she said.

This past weekend, her time at Cusanelli's ended when a manager, under the order of the owner, fired her.

Alyssa Boyce is her former co-worker.

"She did it perfectly in my opinion," Boyce said. "Of course I worked out front so I didn’t see it all the time, but there’s only been one person complaining about her."

Boyce was so incensed, she texted the owner about it

"'You crushed her, she’s heartbroken and I hope you sleep well tonight.' And that was Saturday night," she said.

The next day, she too, was fired. We asked her, knowing what she knows now, if she would do it again.

"Every single time," says Boyce.

The owner of Cusanelli's declined to talk to us on camera but confirms both women were let go.

He says Florence couldn't keep up with the pace of work and that he made every accomodation he could think of to make Florence's employment work.

He also claims he discussed his intention to fire Florence with a social worker from Mers Goodwill, who helped place Florence in her job.

The social worker tells 5 On Your Side that conversation never happened.

"She just didn’t deserve it," says Boyce.

Now Alyssa is hopeful, another restaurant will give Florence a chance. She says, it may take her just a little bit longer, but the task will be done well.

"I hope she gets a job where she’s appreciated because she does an amazing job," says Boyce.

5 On Your Side consulted Paraquad, a disability advocacy program in St. Louis to find out, is this legal?

Kim Lackey, the Director of Public Policy and Advocacy at Paraquad, says no extra explanation for termination is required for a person with disabilities.

However, if Florence decides to file a complaint with the federal or state government, and they launch and investigation, the restaurant owner would have to prove that he made a diligent effort to accommodate her.

The owner says that's exactly what he did.

Florence says he could have done more.

