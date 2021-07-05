Woman with 2 young children carjacked in St. Louis

None of the victims were injured during the incident

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman with two young children was carjacked in St. Louis on the Fourth of July.

At around 1:25 a.m., St. Louis police officers were called to the 5600 block of Enright Avenue for a carjacking. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman who said she was parked in the area and got out of her car with her 3-year-old son.

As she walked around her 2010 Toyota Corolla to get her 1-year-old son, a man approached from behind, pointed a gun at her and demanded her keys. The woman complied and was able to get her 1-year-old son out of the car before the suspect got in and drove away.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html