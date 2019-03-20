ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a body was found in south St. Louis County.

Around 7:16 a.m., the St. Louis County Police Department was called to the area near the intersection of Jefferson Barracks and Corliss Drive in Mehlville for a "sick case."

When officers arrived, they found the body of a woman on the ground, believed to be in her mid-20s.

Officals are calling this a suspicous death.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating this case.

The area where the body was found is about a mile away from Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Anyone with information should contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).