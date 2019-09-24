ST. LOUIS — A north St. Louis woman said recent crashes have her afraid to sit in her own home.

On Sept. 21, a car crashed on the 8600 block of Riverview Boulevard, sending a vehicle into the front yard of a home owned by Sheri, who asked 5 On Your Side not to share her last name.

Just days before Saturday's crash, Sheri said another incident left a different car flying on to her yard. About a week before that, another one.

"It's getting to the point where I can't sit in my living room without worrying someone is going to come through the window," Sheri said.

According to the St. Louis Police Department, there were 13 crash reports in the 8600 block Riverview Boulevard in North St. Louis between June 20 and Sept. 20.

Sheri moved into her home, the first one she's purchased herself, about 10 years ago. She said, since then, there have been a few other incidents of drivers crashing on her lawn.

After Saturday, Sheri's yard was littered with car parts, muddy tire tracks, a crumbled porch and twisted railing.

"It's scary," Sheri said.

Since the start of 2018 through August, there were about 100 crash reports filed by St. Louis Police. Twenty-two of those occurred on Sheri's block.

Sheri, who lives near the intersection of Riverview and Switzer Avenue said she believes the problem stems from the way the road curves as drivers approach her block.

"The momentum is built up, you can't stop and here you come," Sheri said.

She pointed to the tire tracks in her lawn appearing to create a straight line from the portion of the road ahead of the curve which is visible from her porch.

Sheri said she believes speeding and distracted driving are major factors for the number of crashes.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is responsible for surfacing the portion of Riverview Boulevard that includes the 8600 block, but a representative from the department said the City of St. Louis actually owns is. That representative said speeding is an issue for a number of roadways throughout the city, including Riverview Boulevard.

5 On Your Side reached out to Pamela Boyd, the alderman for Sheri's area. Boyd's office confirmed it received the complaints and contacted the mayor's office to work on a solution. 5 On Your Side is waiting for a response from the mayor's office.

Sheri said she would like to see more patrols, more signs and an extension of the cement barrier balls that sit on a small portion of her block to be extended to her home.

More local news:

RELATED: These parents had no clue they were living in a former meth lab, now the mom-to-be has tested positive for meth

RELATED: Man charged after shooting sister’s husband outside popular bar in Maplewood

RELATED: REAL ID coming to Illinois and Missouri: What you need to know if you plan on flying