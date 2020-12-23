Pack of dogs injures 4 people in Florissant

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital

Four people were injured after a pack of dogs got loose in Florissant Tuesday.

Two women were walking in the 1400 block of Angelus when the dogs ran out of a home and began to attack them, according to a post on the Florissant Police Department's Facebook page.

One of the victims fell and sustained serious injuries to her head and legs. The other woman suffered injuries to her lower legs.

The dogs ran toward Patterson Road. One of them was struck and killed by a car.

The other three dogs ran a couple of blocks toward the 400 block of Limedale where they attacked a woman who was walking her dog. A neighbor stepped in to help. The woman and neighbor suffered injuries to their legs.

Police said the dogs were eventually contained in a backyard of a nearby home.

Two of the four victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.