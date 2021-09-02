18-year-old, 20-year-old killed in south St. Louis County crash

The crash is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s crime scene unit and accident reconstruction team

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two women were killed in a single-vehicle wreck in south St. Louis County over the weekend.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to a crash at 9:16 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Lemay Ferry Road and Providence Place Drive.

Police said the early investigation revealed a Mazda sedan was traveling southbound on Lemay Ferry Road when it left the road to the east and then hit a tree.

The driver of the car was identified as 18-year-old Heather Derickson and the passenger was identified as 20-year-old Hailey Webb.

The crash is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s crime scene unit and accident reconstruction team.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.