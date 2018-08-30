BETHALTO, Ill. — A man with a dog may have attempted to abduct two moms in a shopping center parking lot.

Two women said a man went up to them asking for help in the Dollar General parking lot on Airport Plaza in Bethalto.

One woman said he told her he was locked out of his truck and asked if she could put her little brother in the truck to open the window.

After she said no, he drove away.

She said the incident happened Saturday afternoon. The other woman believes the same man came up to her in the same Dollar General parking lot Tuesday morning.

He told her his dog locked him out of his SUV and asked if she could stick her arm inside the window to unlock the door.

She said no, and he simply drove off.

Both women said they're grateful they didn't fall for the man's claim. They gave a vague description of the man. They say he was about 5-foot-8-inches tall, looked as though he was around 185 pounds and had brown hair with tints of gray in it.

They said he was clean shaven and was in a truck Saturday then in a dark blue SUV on Tuesday. Bethalto police are investigating both incidents.

