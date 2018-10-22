ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a person was carjacked on Washington Avenue in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Washington Avenue around 10:35 p.m.

Two women--ages 21 and 22--were sitting in their vehicle when two men approached their vehicle, police said. One of them had a gun, they added. The women told police the suspects forced them out of the car and drove off.

No one was hurt.

Police found the car a few hours later in north St. Louis County, just down the street from Riverview Gardens High School. A 19-year-old man was taken into custody.

The investigation is still underway, and no charges have been filed.

