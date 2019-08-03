WOOD RIVER, Ill. — Two days after the death of a Godfrey firefighter, friends, neighbors and strangers are offering their support. Captain Jake Ringering served many communities during his career. Two businesses in Wood River, Illinois are honoring his service.

Inside Budget Signs, Awards and More a support mission is underway.

“We got a call from another fire department who's a friend of ours and he asked us to do a decal. We've actually done it for Blake Snyder when he passed away and it's in the community, so of course, we were on it,” said Kristen Lash.

Lash and others at this Wood River business are busy creating hundreds of decals dedicated to Godfrey firefighter Jake Ringering. Captain Ringering was killed Tuesday at a house fire in Bethalto, Illinois.

“I think it was a shock for everyone of course and the outpouring of support is always so great when you live in a little town like this,” said Lash.

Now that community is coming together to help the family of one of their own.

“It's the red line flag with Jake's information on it and just in memory of him,” said Lash.

Tim Deckard bought decals for his daughters. One of them is a Granite City police officer.

“I'm all about first responders, any first responder I try to help out as much as I can,” said Deckard.

“We have these here at our shop and at Trickey’s Services and the Roxana Fire Department and it's a $10 donation,” said Lash.

A sticker of support honoring a first responder who dedicated his life to serving his community.

“This is just an easy way for us to show that we support them and we care about them and the family and understand what a huge deal it is to be a first responder and a family of a first responder,” said Lash.

