Wood River businesses describe shelter-in-place order as an 'inconvenience'

After a rail car vented sulfuric acid, they say they're rolling with the punches and credit law enforcement and cleanup crews for keeping the community safe.

WOOD RIVER, Ill. — Businesses in Wood River, Illinois, are happy to reopen after calling Thursday’s shelter-in-place an “inconvenience.”

“It's a loss of revenue, of course, and it's also a headache,” said Lisa Doyle of Chico’s Neighborhood Bar. “You have to notify everyone, worry about deliveries coming in, rescheduling a lot of things.

“In the scheme of things, it could be much worse. The building is still standing, everyone is alive. We are good."

A few buildings down is King Louie's Drive-In.

"Yes, I lost a whole days’ worth of income,” owner Chrissy Odell said. “But it is what it is, life goes on. It's not worth the risk."

The cause for concern started Wednesday when a rail car containing spent sulfuric acid became pressurized and started venting.