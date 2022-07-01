Man dies in early morning house fire in Wood River

The fire started shortly before 4 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Evans Avenue. An elderly man was found dead in his bedroom.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A man is dead after an early Friday morning house fire in Wood River.

According to the Wood River Fire Department, firefighters responded just before 4 a.m. to a call for a fire in the 400 block of Evans Avenue. When they arrived, they found an elderly man dead inside his bedroom. His identity has not been released.

No one else was injured. The home was moderately damaged, the department said. It was taped off Friday morning as investigators arrived at the scene.

The fire department did not say what may have caused the fire.