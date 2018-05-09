WOOD RIVER, Ill. — The Wood River Police Department is warning the public about a possible abduction attempt in a Walmart parking lot on Monday.

Police took a report from a man who said while he was at a Walmart on Wesley Drive, a woman approached him and said she was locked out of her vehicle.

But the man told officers that one of the windows to the woman’s vehicle was open. The woman then asked the man if one of his children could climb into the vehicle and unlock the door.

The intentions of the woman are unknown, but the man was skeptical about incident.

The man said the woman was white, about 50-years-old, with an average build and was driving an older tan Chevrolet Suburban.

The Wood River Police Department is looking into if this incident is connected to similar incident that happened in Bethalto.

