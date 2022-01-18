Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Wood River

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Wood River Avenue early Tuesday morning.

WOOD RIVER, Ill. — A suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting in Madison County early Tuesday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m., the Wood River Police Department responded to a gas station in the 800 block of Wood River Avenue for a suspicious person.

When officers arrived, they tried to stop a man who was pointing what appeared to be a gun at multiple officers.

Two officers fired at the man, striking him multiple times. Police said the suspect ended up having an air pistol, not a real gun.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment and later died.

No officers were injured during the incident.