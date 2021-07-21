3 workers rescued from tunnel in Shrewsbury construction site

ST. LOUIS — Three people were trapped in a tunnel then rescued in a construction incident, according to a spokesperson with Kirkwood Fire Department.
The initial call stated workers were trapped in a Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District project caused by a collapse.
All three people were rescued. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to KFD.
The incident was near Interstate-44 and Shrewsbury Avenue.
Shrewsbury police were also on scene.
This is a developing story. It will be updated with additional information.