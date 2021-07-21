3 workers rescued from tunnel in Shrewsbury construction site

Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District said the three people were trapped. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

ST. LOUIS — Three people were trapped in a tunnel then rescued in a construction incident, according to a spokesperson with Kirkwood Fire Department.

The initial call stated workers were trapped in a Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District project caused by a collapse.

All three people were rescued. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to KFD.

The incident was near Interstate-44 and Shrewsbury Avenue.

Shrewsbury police were also on scene.