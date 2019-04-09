ST. LOUIS — An investigation has been launched after a corrections officer with the St. Louis City Department of Corrections was charged in a drug conspiracy.

In a federal complaint, Teneisha D. Moore, 26, was charged with one count each of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and aiding and abetting the possession of one or more firearms. Moore is a corrections officer assigned to the Medium Security Institution, also known as the Workhouse.

An affidavit named to other people who were indicted in the conspiracy: Christopher Moore and Marcus Moore. Police said that they learned through a court-authorized wiretap that the two were using Teneisha Moore's home as a "stash house" to hold drugs and guns.

Court documents said a federal search warrant was executed at Moore's home in the 4600 block of Farlin Avenue on Wednesday. In the home, law enforcement found 4 oz. as well as two balloons filled with a suspected fentanyl-heroin mixture, 15 grams of suspected heroin, 57 grams of suspected marijuana, and suspected ecstasy.

They also found a semi-automatic pistol and a high capacity magazine.

The FBI, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the DEA are investigating.

