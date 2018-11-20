ST. LOUIS — Boxing champion Devon Alexander knocks people down in the ring for a living, but he's asking St. Louis to stand-up.

"I'm from the mean streets of North St. Louis and I know all about the violence," Alexander said.

Those words will soon be heard on radio stations here in St. Louis. Alexander, was asked to record a 30 second PSA for the St. Louis StandUP! campaign. It was started by Better Family Life as a tool to help curb gun violence.

"There are other ways to deal with beef and drama," Alexander said.

Devon's older brother Vaughn will also be featured in a PSA. Two boxers, who took different paths.

"I did 11 years in prison because I made the wrong decisions," Vaughn said in his PSA.

The Alexanders said they grew up around drugs and guns in North City. They're hoping their stories will hit home for kids who find themselves in similar situations.

"We understand everything they are going through: from no food, no electric, no gas...from everything, we understand." Devon said.

Devon's story is about staying focused, dreaming big, making it out.

"My goal is to inspire as many kids as I can, to let them know they can make it."

Vaughn's is a message of redemption, of making the most of second chances.

"It's never too late. I want to tell the kids it's never too late to follow your dreams."

Two boxers. Two paths. One message.

"St. Louis, St. Louis, stand up," Vaughn Alexander said.

In addition to the radio campaign, Better Family Life has de-escalation centers where counselors actually intervene in situations that could lead to a shooting. If there's an issue in your family or in your neighborhood that needs an intervention call the hotline at 314-203-3900.

