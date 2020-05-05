World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis postponed until next year

“Based on the extreme disruption the pandemic has had, we simply don’t feel that it is feasible or responsible for us to move forward"

ST. LOUIS — The 13th annual World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis has been postponed until 2021.

The WNBR planning team made the announcement on Facebook Monday night.

“The safety and experience of our riders has always been the most important focus for us and we feel the decision to postpone to 2021 is the right one and is in everyone’s best interest,” the team said in the post.

The team said it takes six months and thousands of dollars to plan the event.

“Based on the extreme disruption the pandemic has had, we simply don’t feel that it is feasible or responsible for us to move forward and put the safety of riders, crew, and community at risk,” the team said.

The team said they are focusing their efforts on making the 2021 ride better than ever and look forward to safely enjoying it with everyone.

The bike ride is scheduled for July 17 next year.

To keep the spirit of the World Naked Bike Ride alive, WNBR will be doing a series of fun weekly activities on its social media platforms.

You can participate on your own time with “just your bike, that beautiful engine that is your body, a helmet and a mask of course!”

The first activity will be posted next week.