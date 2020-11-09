Resources on World Suicide Prevention Day

National Suicide Prevention Line available 24 hours: 800-273-8255

ST. LOUIS — September is National Suicide Awareness Month.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), close to 800,000 people die by suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds.

Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day. It's an effort to remember those affected by suicide, raise awareness and direct treatment to those who need it.

Here are some resources if you or someone you know is struggling:

National Alliance on Mental Illness in St. Louis: 314-962-4670, you can also text “NAMI” to 741741 for 24/7, confidential, free crisis counseling

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Suicide Prevention Line available 24 hours: 800-273-8255

Know the warning signs

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline says some warning signs may help you determine if a loved one is at risk for suicide.

Talking about wanting to die or to kill themselves

Looking for a way to kill themselves, like searching online or buying a gun

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or isolating themselves

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Extreme mood swings

Things you can do to help someone you're worried about, according to WHO

Find an appropriate time and a quiet place to talk about suicide with the person you are worried about. Let them know that you are there to listen.

Encourage the person to seek help from a professional, such as a doctor, mental health professional, counsellor or social worker. Offer to accompany them to an appointment.

If you think the person is in immediate danger, do not leave him or her alone. Seek professional help from the emergency services, a crisis line, or a health-care professional, or turn to family members.

If the person you are worried about lives with you, ensure that he or she does not have access to means of self-harm (for example pesticides, firearms or medication) in the home.

Stay in touch to check how the person is doing.

In June, the CDC said 40% of adults reported struggling with mental health or substance abuse. In a survey, the CDC found the pandemic has been associated with mental health challenges related to the morbidity and mortality caused by the disease and to mitigation activities, including the impact of physical distancing and stay-at-home orders

According to the CDC, symptoms of anxiety disorder and depressive disorder increased considerably in the United States during April–June of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019

Coping with stress during the COVID-19 pandemic

As the year 2020 has brought on a new disease across the world, The CDC said fear and anxiety about it and what could happen may be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Public health actions, such as social distancing, can make people feel isolated and lonely and can increase stress and anxiety.

Here are some suggestions from the CDC about coping during the pandemic: