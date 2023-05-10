Celebrate World Teachers' Day with these freebies and deals

Many companies offer discounts or freebies for teachers all year, while other deals are today only.

ST. LOUIS — Thursday, Oct. 5, is World Teachers' Day.

To celebrate that special teacher who can make a huge difference in a student's life, we found some deals and freebies for teachers.

Free coffee

Dunkin' is celebrating teachers with free coffee for all educators. Every teacher, professor, principal and counselor from preschool to college is eligible for a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday.

The deal does not include cold brew or nitro cold brew. No other purchase is necessary to get a free cup of coffee.

For locations, click here.

Free Cruise

If the teacher in your life needs a getaway, Margaritaville at Sea wants to help.

As part of the company's Heroes Sail Free program, educators can get a free three-day, two-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island.

The deal does have some strings attached. People using the Heroes Sail Free offer must be sailing with at least one paying guest, and both guests still need to pay taxes, fees, port charges and gratuities.

The deal also extends to all active and veteran military, first responders and law enforcement officers.

Meditation subscription

If you aren't able to go on a cruise, there's another free way to clear your head.

Headspace, a mindfulness and meditation app, is offering teachers a free subscription to the service.

"Whether you’re feeling inspired to connect more with your students or you’re looking for a new way to bring calm to your classroom, Headspace can help students build healthy habits that last a lifetime," the company said.

For more information about the promotion, go to headspace.com/educators.

Free Microsoft Office 365

From making PowerPoint presentations to writing lesson plans, Microsoft's Office tools can help make teaching easier.

If you need access to Microsoft Office, all educators and students can get the suite of software for free with a valid school email.

Free classroom supplies

According to a survey by the national nonprofit Adopt A Classroom, teachers spend an average of $860 out of pocket on classroom supplies each year.

The school year is already underway, but there are still multiple ways teachers can apply for free classroom supplies.

Adopt A Classroom has its own program to equip classrooms with the supplies they need. For more information and to apply, click here.

Another group is Kids In Need. The foundation's Supply A Teacher program offers pencils, pencil pouches, folders, notebooks, sharpeners, erasers, rulers, and pens for classrooms. Additional supplies can be included based on grade level. Click here for more information and to apply.