GRANITE CITY, Ill — When Pound Pets rescue and shelter found Belle, she was barely 30 pounds and the definition of skin and bones, hardly conscious and unable to walk.
A week later, she is making a slow but steady recovery.
Her foster dad, Barry Kibbler, works at the clinic where rescuers first brought Belle. He's assisting with the round-the-clock feeding and care necessary at this point.
Granite City investigators are aware of the situation.
To help with Belle or any of the other animals in need at Pound Pets Rescue, click here.
LOCAL NEWS
- Gov. Parson announces plan to help curb violent crime in St. Louis area
- Missouri man becomes 8th person in the US to die from vaping-related illness
- Carpenter's extra-innings HR, 8 innings from Flaherty lead Cardinals to win over Cubs
- 'I'm terrified': Woman says her boyfriend will survive after being shot at Sasha's on Shaw
- Charges: Woman tracks husband with GPS, intentionally crashes into his car
- Allen comfortable with role, ready to give Blues whatever they ask for
- 'Worst feeling in the world' | Teen calls 911 after mom shot in head