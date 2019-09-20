GRANITE CITY, Ill — When Pound Pets rescue and shelter found Belle, she was barely 30 pounds and the definition of skin and bones, hardly conscious and unable to walk.

A week later, she is making a slow but steady recovery.

Her foster dad, Barry Kibbler, works at the clinic where rescuers first brought Belle. He's assisting with the round-the-clock feeding and care necessary at this point.

Granite City investigators are aware of the situation.

To help with Belle or any of the other animals in need at Pound Pets Rescue, click here.