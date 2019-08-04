ST. LOUIS – A man was shot over the weekend after police said he tried to break into a home in St. Louis’ West End neighborhood.

Police said they received a call for a person trying to get into a home in the 900 block of Laurel Street around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

The victims, a 59-year-old man and 82-year-old man told police after the man tried to get into their home – the 82-year-old pulled out a gun and shot him.

The would-be robber, a 37-year-old man was transported to a hospital where he’s in critical condition.

The nephew of the 82-year-old said his family has lived in the West End neighborhood since 1954.

“We were the first black family in this area,” he said. “We never had to lock our doors or anything.”

The nephew did not want us to use any of the family’s names or show any of their faces, out of fear of retaliation. He said his uncle was actually protecting his 96-year-old mother, who also lived inside the same home.

“My brother and uncle yelled at the guy to stop and he kept coming in, so he had to do what he had to do to protect himself and my mother,” he said.

He’s now calling on the city to step up and get crime under control.

“They’ve bombed Pearl Harbor this time. They’ve hit home,” he said.

The nephew said the incident has also given him new perspective on Alderman Brandon Bosley’s proposal to bring in the National Guard to help North St. Louis get crime under control. He tells 5 On Your Side, it’s gotten so bad, it’s time to bring all hands on deck to reverse this epidemic.

