ST. LOUIS – A man was shot over the weekend after police said he tried to break into a home in St. Louis’ West End neighborhood.

Police said they received a call for a person trying to get into a home in the 900 block of Laurel Street around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

The victims, a 59-year-old man and 82-year-old man told police after the man tried to get into their home – the 82-year-old pulled out a gun and shot him.

The would-be robber, a 37-year-old man was transported to a hospital where he’s in critical condition.