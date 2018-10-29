ST. LOUIS — Most days—especially the ones when St. Louis is graced with good weather—Forest Park is bustling with people out and about, including the ones with four legs.

Becca Crews and her 7-month-old German Shepherd, Tatum, are often among them. The Central West End duo would like to have a place to run and exercise without a leash, so Crews started a petition online to see if others might be interested in a fenced-in, leash-free dog park somewhere within Forest Park.

The petition quickly gathered hundreds of signatures she says she’ll bring to the city. Crews thinks it’s just what the city needs and has been talking to other dog owners and businesses who are interested. She believes a paid membership would help ensure the safety and security of all dogs there.

5 On Your Side reached out to the Parks Department to see if it would even be a possibility, and they said they would consider it if Crews and any of the organizations or sponsors she worked with filed the proper paperwork, which they sent us. They also said since Forest Park has a master plan and an advisory board, it would need to go through additional steps before getting the green light.

5 On Your Side took a look at other dog parks in the St. Louis area. Below we listed their features, costs and restrictions. If you're having trouble seeing the document, click here for a mobile-friendly version.

