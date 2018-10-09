ST. LOUIS – Looking to escape to Iceland or Europe this fall? WOW air just announced a special sale offering low $69 one-way flights to Reykjavik and $99 one-way flights to London, Frankfurt and Brussels from St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The fares are available for travel September through December.

“We are happy to announce this sale to offer service to and from St. Louis to Europe and Iceland during the upcoming fall and winter seasons, giving Missouri residents the chance to experience the beauty of autumn and the lovely holiday season in Europe and Iceland for an affordable price,” said Skúli Mogensen, CEO and Founder of WOW air. “It remains our goal to continue to make international travel more accessible for all.”

The offer applies for 400 seats on selected flights, only when booked on a return trip. For more information or to book a trip, click here.

