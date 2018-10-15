ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airport announced WOW air is discontinuing its non-stop service to Iceland after January 7, 2019.

The airport says it's disappointed in WOW air’s decision.

We’re disappointed because the response from customers across the St. Louis region was strong and we were told we were one of the airline’s top performing markets in the Midwest that were added last spring. The airline will not meet the criteria for airport incentives with its announcement to cease service in January. The Airport, the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership and others were proud of our efforts to bring WOW air to St. Louis and we will continue to explore new opportunities for non-stop international service.

In September, the airline announced low fares to Iceland.

