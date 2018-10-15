ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airport announced WOW air is discontinuing its non-stop service to Iceland after January 7, 2019.

The airport says it's disappointed in WOW air’s decision.

We’re disappointed because the response from customers across the St. Louis region was strong and we were told we were one of the airline’s top performing markets in the Midwest that were added last spring. The airline will not meet the criteria for airport incentives with its announcement to cease service in January. The Airport, the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership and others were proud of our efforts to bring WOW air to St. Louis and we will continue to explore new opportunities for non-stop international service.

In September, the airline announced low fares to Iceland.

WOW air released this statement on Tuesday

WOW air is disappointed to confirm the cancellation of the service from St. Louis Lambert International Airport this winter, with the final flight from KEF to STL January 6, 2019 and the final flight from STL to KEF on January 7, 2019. Unfortunately, it has to be said that St Louis was a disappointment for WOW air this summer in terms of end results, with load factors not achieving the targets that were set for the route in the beginning, and compared to other markets in our network.

Passengers booked on flights after these dates will be entitled to a full refund, or alternatively can fly with us from one of our other destinations at no additional cost.

It has also been decided that WOW air will not resume flights from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport next year with final flights being in October, 2018

