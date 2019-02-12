ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Monday is the final day to help honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Wreaths Across America is raising money to place a wreath on each of the graves at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in south St. Louis County.

Monday, Dec. 2 is the last day to donate to the 2019 effort.

Wreaths Across America and St. Louis organization Gateway Blue Star Mothers are hoping to raise $50,000. They’ve raised $15,523 as of Monday morning.

Click here if you’d like to donate.

The wreaths will be placed on the graves at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Dec. 14 and everyone is invited to help.

