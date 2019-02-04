WRIGHT CITY, Mo. — The lockers at Wright City's firehouse are full, each firefighters' name emblazoned on a plaque above his gear.

But the lockers reading Terry, Pelton, West — as well as three others — will be cleared out unless voters approve a funding measure Tuesday.

"It’s pretty much a second family, a second home for me," Firefighter-EMS Keith Terry said.

Terry first suited up two years ago as one of six positions started through a FEMA grant. Because that money ran out in February, his job hangs in the balance.

Assistant Chief Joshua Riebe said the cuts would wipe out half of his department. So he's asking residents to approve a 17-cent property tax increase, which amounts to a $60 a year for a $200,000 home.

If the positions are cut, Riebe said the department will respond to calls with two-man crews. They'd be unable to enter a home and fight fires until re-enforcements come from surrounding departments. In some areas, that could mean a 10-minute wait, but in firefighting, every second lost can result in more damage and more danger.

“We don’t ever want to be put in that situation where we’re not able to do what we’re supposed to do for our community," Riebe said.

There is opposition to the plan. This is their third funding attempt after two different measures were previously rejected.

Additionally, firefighters drive by a sign on the edge of their property every day, installed by a neighbor urging residents to "Vote NO."

“I live in this community, and I work hard for this community," Firefighter-EMS Cody West said. "And then to turn around and see that the community doesn’t want me to be here, it’s disheartening."

If voters don’t approve the measure on Tuesday, the six affected firefighters will remain on the job until January 1st.

RELATED: St. Louis voter guide to the April 2 general election

Follow reporter Sara Machi on Facebook and Twitter.